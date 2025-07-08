  • Menu
Boranchu Srikanth Reddy visits bereaved families

ADILABAD: Telangana Kisan Congress State general secretary Boranchu Srikanth Reddy consoled the families of children who recently drowned in a water pit in Mavala mandal of the district. He later attended the funeral rites of Sarasan Venkat Reddy (Orange Travels), a resident of Piparwada village in Boraj mandal. Srikanth Reddy also visited and expressed condolences to the family of Enugu Sushmitha, wife of the late Ganapathi Reddy from Karanji village in Jainad mandal, following her demise.

