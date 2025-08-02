  • Menu
MLAs inspect temp sports school facilities

MLAs inspect temp sports school facilities
Hanumakonda: MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Naini Rajender Reddy, and KR Nagaraju, along with district officials inspected the facilities being set up for the...

Hanumakonda: MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Naini Rajender Reddy, and KR Nagaraju, along with district officials inspected the facilities being set up for the temporary Sports-cum-Centre of Excellence classes at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the district headquarters. These classes are scheduled to begin on the 15th of this month.

The MLAs stated that the government is moving ahead in coordination with local officials to establish a second sports school in the state, equipped with all modern amenities and built to international standards, similar to the one in Hakimpet, Hyderabad. They further mentioned that a detailed plan is being implemented in the first phase to ensure that students receive proper infrastructure and necessary facilities as part of the sports school setup.

