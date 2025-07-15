Rotary Club James’ new executive committee sworn-in

Nizamabad: Former DGP Rotarian Anurag Sharma participated as the chief guest in the oath-taking ceremony of the new executive committee of Rotary Club James for the year 2025-26 and administered the oath to Rotarian Pakala Narasimha Rao as the new president of the club, along with Rotarian Ganji Ramesh as the secretary, Rotarian Palti Rajith Kumar as the treasurer and board members.

The guests of the programme were former Rotary Governor Rotarian Hanumant Reddy, Assistant Governor Rotarian Jaipal Reddy, as well as Rotary Club Nizamabad Rotary Club of Armour Rotary Club Kamareddy.

On this occasion, Rotarian Pakala Narasimha Rao said that with the cooperation of Rotary Club Lake District Mohanabad, the club trust, former DGP Rotarian Anurag Sharma, Rotary Club James, it was announced that two toilet blocks worth Rs 30 lakh will be constructed in a government girls’ school in Nizamabad city.