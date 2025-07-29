Start Karimnagar-Jagtial road expansion work, Bandi urges Gadkari

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar requested Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari sto start long-pending Karimnagar-Jagtial expansion work immediately.

Bandi Sanjay, who met Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday, discussed the Karimnagar-Jagtial road expansion work as well as the Central Road Infrastructure Funds (CRIF) sanction issues. He reminded that the Centre had prepared proposals with a fund of Rs 2151 crore before the last elections for the 4-lane expansion from Karimnagar to Jagtial road.

He apprised Gadkari that the tender process has not started yet.

Gadkari told Bandi Sanjay that the Karimnagar-Jagtial road expansion work has been hampered due to objections from the public and legal obstacles. All the obstacles have been overcome and the report has been sent to the committee and the expansion work will be started soon.

Bandi Sanjay submitted a petition seeking the release of Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the release of proposals for various road expansion works in Telangana.

He also submitted the pending road proposals in his parliamentary constituency to the Union Minister. CRIF proposals worth a total of Rs 113 crore were submitted to Gadkari.

These include the construction of a high level bridge over the Manair river as part of the Bavupeta-Khazipur road in Kothapalli mandal of Karimnagar district and the expansion work of Gundlapalli-Pothur road in Ganneruvaram mandal. In addition, there are proposals for the construction of bridges from Chandurthi to Motkuraopet

(km 5/0 to 8/450).