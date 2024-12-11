Vinay urges Centre to develop railway stadium in Warangal

Hanamkonda: To address the establishment of a coach factory, creation of a railway division, and other issues, former Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, along with MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and BRS leaders from Kazipet, met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at his office on Tuesday. They submitted a memorandum with several demands.

During the discussion, Vinay Bhaskar highlighted that the dream of Telangana people, who strove for 60 years for a separate State, and the recent green signal for the establishment of a coach factory—pending for 40 years—had finally fulfilled the aspirations of people of the erstwhile Warangal district.

He mentioned that petitions for a coach factory had been submitted to the Sri Krishna Committee during the Telangana movement. He recalled how the first CM KCR, along with MPs, had ensured the inclusion of a coach factory, a tribal university, and the Bayyaram steel factory in the division Act through persistent efforts. Vinay Bhaskar elaborated how the coach factory, which rightfully belonged to Kazipet, was diverted to another State and detailed the protests and collective efforts for its establishment.

He recalled that the KCR government had allocated land for the coach factory to the Centre. Additionally, he urged quick upgradation of the Kazipet junction to a division-level, allocation of trains to halt at Kazipet, increasing platforms, and higher budget allocations.

He sought steps to develop the railway stadium in Warangal and expressed gratitude for the announcement of the coach factory, welcoming the decision and emphasized the need to expedite establishment of both coach factory and railway division, with 60% of jobs allocated to locals and apprenticeship opportunities provided to Kazipet ITI students.

Vinay Bhaskar also demanded vending zones for small traders, a foot overbridge at Bodagutta and swift completion of the Fatima Bridge by railway authorities.