We are fulfilling all promises made to people: Shabbir Ali

Nizamabad: The state government has been sincerely implementing the promises made to the people during assembly election, said State Government Advisor Mohammed Shabbir Ali while distributing ration cards in Nizamabad on Monday.

Shabbir Ali said that the previous government did not provide a single ration card in its ten-year rule. Respecting the aspirations of the people, he reminded them that his government is providing ration cards on a large scale. He clarified that this is a continuous process. If there are still eligible people left, they should apply and those who have not received the cards need not worry.

He assured that ration cards will be granted to every eligible family.

Shabbir said that 11,852 new ration cards have been granted in Nizamabad district alone, and the names of another 84,232 members have been newly added to the ration card list. As part of this, he explained, new cards have been given to 3,174 families in the North and South mandals of Nizamabad Urban constituency and the names of 16,687 members have been newly registered.

He reminded them that despite the burden of debt of Rs 7.80 lakh crore due to the irresponsible governance policies of the previous government, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is implementing the promises given to the people on priority.

Free bus travel for women, distribution of fine rice, Indiramma houses, loan waiver of Rs 22,000 crore to farmers, crediting of Rythu Bandhu funds in accounts of 9,000 crore, cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500 and implementation of 200 units of free electricity are proof of the sincerity of their government, he clarified.

He said that distribution of fine rice is not available anywhere else in the country, including BJP-ruled states, and is being implemented only in Telangana.

He said that 3,500 houses have been sanctioned in each constituency to realise the dream of owning a house for the poor, and Rs 5 lakh is being provided to each beneficiary.

He advised that there is no need to repay these funds and that not a single rupee should be given to anyone for sanctioning Indiramma houses. Shabbir Ali warned that if anyone demands money from the beneficiaries, they should complain to him directly and strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Additional Collector Ankit said that the process of distribution of ration cards is going on in a completely transparent manner.

He said that strict scrutiny is being carried out to ensure that only eligible people are granted cards. He said that verification of applications is still going on and eligible families will be granted cards.

State Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Hamdan, State Cooperative Societies Union Chairman Manala Mohan Reddy, State Agriculture Commission Member Gadugu Gangadhar, Nuda Chairman Kesha Venu, District Library Chairman Antireddy Rajireddy, former MLC Akula Lalitha, Nizamabad RDO Rajendra Kumar, DSO Arvind Reddy, South and North Tehsildars Balaraju, Vijay Kant, officers of various departments and beneficiaries participated in this programme.