Youth setting new research milestones: Governor

Hanumakonda: Youth of today’s India are prepared for research and development, setting new research milestones, said Governor and chancellor of Kakatiya University Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday, during the 23rd convocation at the KU auditorium here. He awarded PhD degrees to candidates from various faculties and presented gold medals to students who secured the first rank in different subjects.

Addressing the gathering of students, researchers, faculty members, guests and dignitaries, Varma urged students not to limit themselves to laboratories, but to be prepared to serve society in life. He noted that the KU has emerged as a prominent centre of education in north Telangana.

The NAAC A+ grade, NIRF ranking in the 151–200 band, third position in the national UI Green Metric ranking, and 84th rank for the pharmacy college at the national level are all significant achievements. These accomplishments, he said, are not solely due to resources, but are the result of the vision and perseverance of teachers, researchers and students. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he stated that education should bring out the best in body, mind and soul.

The Governor appreciated the university’s launch of courses in AI, machine learning, cyber security, data science, and nutrition science in line with the NEP-2020 and its emphasis on improving employability. He recalled former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s words that a convocation is not an end, but the beginning of a new journey. He emphasised that the 21st-century skills outlined by the Prime Minister—critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, curiosity and communication—are essential, and that every great leader was once a student. He urged students to move forward with courage, embrace change, and serve with compassion and skill.

Guest of honor Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy, director, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, and recipient of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award, said convocation is a moment of joy in every student’s life. He urged students to be grateful to their parents, teachers, and friends who contributed to their success. He emphasised that coming from a rural background or studying in Telugu medium should not be seen as a barrier—what matters is one’s goal. He said knowledge alone is not enough; knowing how to apply it is crucial and cited his own life as an example.

He mentioned that the GoI has launched several programmes like Skill India, PMKVY, Startup India, Digital India, and Atal Innovation Mission for youth development. KU V-C Prof. K Pratap Reddy expressed joy that the convocation took place during the university’s golden jubilee year. He said the university has crossed many milestones. The government sanctioned Rs144 crore as a block grant and an additional Rs50 crore. These funds will help strengthen the university’s infrastructure. Infosys, as part of its CSR initiative, provided 300 computers in phases. As part of the golden jubilee, the university has sent a DPR to the government for the construction of a jubilee academic complex, the PV Narasimha Rao Research and Knowledge Centre, a 1,000-bed girls’ hostel, and a centenary block at the Arts College. He announced the launch of new courses in AI, data science and public health. In total 446 gold medals were awarded; 374 students were conferred PhD degrees. Prior to the ceremony, the Governor was welcomed with a bouquet by the V-C and Registrar Prof. V Ramachandram. After a guard of honour by NCC cadets, the academic senate meeting was held, followed by a commemorative photo session. A formal procession, led by the police band, marched to the stage in a rhythmic manner.