ACB nabs 8 in Malkajgiri ACP scam

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested eight persons who were indulged in a land scam associated with the ACP of Malkajgiri, Y Narasimha Reddy.



The accused were identified as, Gopaguni Sajjan Goud, Poreddy Tirupathi Reddy, Yerra Chandrasekhar, Arjula Jaipal, Madhukar Sri Ram, Bandi Chandra Reddy, Bathini Ramesh and Alluguvelly Srinivasa Reddy.

According to ACB officials, the accused persons in the year 2016 had committed a fraud of gulping away the government lands belonging to APIIC and HUDA. All the accused involved in the case had encroached the lands and created fake documents without mentioning the survey numbers and fabricated the documents in such a way that they received the lands from their fathers through gift deeds. Apart from that, the accused persons also sold 4 plots admeasuring 1,960 square yards to the tainted ACP for Rs 80 lakh and had shown as it was sold for Rs 4 crore, though the government value of these lands was Rs 6 crore. In such a way the accused persons and the ACP committed a scam and purchased the government lands, said the officials of ACB.

However, all the arrested accused were produced before the special judge for ACB cases and they were sent to judicial custody. The case is further being investigated.