Invited to a Birthday Party and Undressed: Tragic Incident of Torture and Suicide

A horrifying and inhumane incident has occurred in Uttar Pradesh. A boy was tortured under the guise of attending a birthday party, which tragically led to his suicide. The boy reportedly ended his life after the police allegedly refused to register his complaint. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Kaptanganj police station.

According to details shared by the victim's family, the boy attended a birthday party held in the village on the 20th of this month. During the party, some individuals stripped him of his clothes, beat him, and subjected him to further humiliation by urinating on him. The boy disclosed the ordeal to his family the following day.

When the family approached the police station to lodge a complaint, the police initially refused to register it. Frustrated and deeply distressed, the boy took his own life. Following the tragedy, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.