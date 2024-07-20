12 dead, 31 missing in China bridge collapse

Beijing: At least 12 people were killed and 31 others injured after a highway bridge collapsed in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said on Saturday.

The bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, partially collapsed around 8.40 p.m. on Friday due to a sudden downpour and flash floods, according to the provincial publicity department, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 17 cars and eight trucks plunged into the Jinqian River below the bridge based on initial investigation.

As of Saturday noon, rescue workers had recovered seven of them and found 12 people dead, with one person rescued, said the provincial Party committee.

Thirty-one people remain unaccounted for, and search efforts are ongoing.