$1L H1B visa fee only for new applicants

Washington: TheWhite House on Sunday clarified that the USD100,000 fee for H1B visas will apply only to new applicants. The revised fee does not apply to current H1B visa holders or renewals.

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Saturday raising the fee from USD215 to USD100,000, sparking widespread panic and confusion among current H1B visa holders. Following the announcement, immigration lawyers reportedly advised H1B holders presently outside the US to return before Sunday, when the revised fee was set to take effect.

However, on Sunday the White House clarified that the new fee does not apply to anyone who has a current visa. It will only apply to future applicants in the February 2026 lottery and not to those who participated in the 2025 lottery.

The White House also confirmed that the new restrictions do not affect the ability of current visa holders to travel to or from the US. The clarification was issued through the official White House Rapid Response account on X.

Further, US Press Secretary Karolie Leavitt said that the USD100,000 will be a one-time payment and not an annual fee. She added that those already holding H1B visas, even if currently abroad, will not require their employers to pay the new fee for re-entry. “H1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would. Whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by Saturday’s proclamation,” Leavitt said.