At least nine people have been killed after a magnitude 6.3 Afghanistan earthquake jolted Afghanistan on Monday morning. AFP, citing officials from the health department, added that more than 250 people have been injured due to strong tremors in the city of Mazar-e Sharif. It took place at a depth of 28 km( 17 long hauls) with its epicentre around 22 kilometres west- southwest of Khulm, Afghanistan.

6.3 magnitude earthquake was felt during the early morning hours of Monday and transferred residers running out of their homes in terror. Kholm, a megacity with a population of nearly 65,000 people, and Mazar-e-Sharif, with over 523,000 people, bore the mass of the earthquake and recorded the strongest jolts, according to the USGS.

In Mazar-e-Sharif, residers were heard fleeing to the roads in fear of earthquake deaths, according to observers. exigency askers were seen taking the injured to hospitals in the area.

Hurriyat Radio Pashto has reported further casualties from the earthquake in Afghanistan. The Taliban-linked media outlet said 20 people have been killed in Samagan, in the north of Samangan province, and another 19 in Kholm district, where the quake’s epicentre was located. “More people are feared dead,” the outlet reported.

The USGS announced the orange-level alert through its automated PAGER system. This means “ significant casualties are likely, and Afghanistan disaster could be wide. ”

As social media is inundated with the images of destruction in Afghanistan, a CCTV footage from a house in Mazar-e Sharif has gone viral for capturing the exact moment when the earthquake hit the Afghan city

The rearmost earthquake is a sobering memorial that Afghanistan is located in one of the world’s most seismically active areas, with seismic exertion fault lines cut. Despite efforts to improve natural disaster readiness in recent years, including international support to build the necessary infrastructure and skills, poor housing conditions and infrastructure heighten the danger of natural calamities in the country.