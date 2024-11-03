BRICS could expand further next year, says Russian FM Lavrov

Moscow: The BRICS could expand further in 2025 as the member countries will deliberate on new full-fledged entrants as well as the criteria for partner countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has indicated.

"People in countries of the global East vote primarily for politicians proclaiming their plans to establish closer relations with BRICS one way or another. I have already said that a number of countries are seeking full-fledged membership. This issue will be considered throughout the next year," Lavrov said in an interview with TV BRICS, Russian media reported.

The Russian minister noted that many countries "want to take part in BRICS events".

"There are more than 30 of them. As I have said, the criteria for the partner country category will be agreed upon. After the summit in Kazan, the Russian presidency sent invitations to several countries that applied to join our work. Ten such countries enjoy a consensus among the existing BRICS members," he said.

"We have an accord that as soon as we receive a reply from the invited country, this country will be proclaimed as joining BRICS as a partner country. We believe that they will have an opportunity to take part in all BRICS events," he added.

Following the recent BRICS summit in Kazan, Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam were added as partner countries. While Russian authorities announced the number of partner countries, these were not named and it was BRICS members' media, or a particular country's leaders, who identified the partner countries.

Lavrov also said: "A separate format of meetings involving only full-fledged members is most likely to be preserved, and all other formats, including Outreach Plus ones, meetings of Foreign and other ministers (of Economy, Energy, Trade, Health, Culture) will be open to them."

He, however, said that they want the partner countries "to join this work".

"They will take part in practically all events," the Russian Minister said.

On the BRICS' global influence, he said: "It influences domestic processes in the sense that being informed about BRICS’ work, its achievements and plans it sets and implements, people want to join this equitable and mutually beneficial process."