BRICS countries voice concern over destructive impact of illegal unilateral coercive measures

Kazan (Russia): The BRICS countries have voiced deep concern about the destructive impact of illegal unilateral coercive measures on the world economy and international trade.

They also voiced their concern on Wednesday about achieving the sustainable development goals.

In the Kazan Declaration issued at the 16th BRICS Summit, the BRICS countries called for the reform of the Bretton Woods system to enhance the representation of emerging markets and developing countries, Xinhua News Agency reported.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation that has expanded beyond Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and now includes Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

With the coming together of the world's leading emerging market economies, the BRICS mechanism aims to promote peace, security, development and cooperation.



