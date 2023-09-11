Live
- Amid spike in dengue cases in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah stresses on need to maintain hygiene
- Ensuring Safe Return to Campus with Health and Security Guidelines for the Education Community
- Congress alleges Rs 13,000 cr scam in J&K Jal Jeevan Mission, says officer being harassed
- Kharge reminds BJP to look into 'real issues' as G20 is over
- Rahman gets blamed after the recent concert in Chennai
- UP International Trade Show will display state's potential
- 20 water bodies in Lucknow to be revived, beautified by Lake Man
- Apple Event 2023: All that we expect from iPhone 15 to AirPods Pro 2; Find details
- Is it considered inauspicious to buy new items during Pitru Paksha? here is the truth
- ‘Mega157’ update: Pre-production works begin for this Chiranjeevi-starrer
Just In
Dalai Lama saddened over deadly quake in Morocco
In a letter to the Moroccan Prime Minister, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama extended his condolences and said he was saddened by the devastating earthquake that struck the country leading to the deaths of over 2,100 people and injuring thousands others.
In a letter to the Moroccan Prime Minister, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama extended his condolences and said he was saddened by the devastating earthquake that struck the country leading to the deaths of over 2,100 people and injuring thousands others.
“I offer my condolences to Your Excellency, the families of those who have lost loved ones and pray for all those affected by this great tragedy,” he wrote.
“I am aware that your government is doing everything it can to provide support to help the rescue and relief efforts in the quake zones. It is also heartening that the international community is sending aid following the earthquake.
“As a token of my solidarity with the people of Morocco affected by this tragedy, I have asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts,” he added.
At least 2,122 people have been killed and 2,421 injured as a result of the massive 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck central Morocco on the night of September 8.