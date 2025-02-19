Hamas says ready to implement next phases of Gaza truce deal

Gaza: Hamas reaffirmed its willingness to implement the second and third phases of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in a statement that the group had agreed, at the request of a mediator, to double the number of Israeli hostages to be released, demonstrating its commitment to the deal.

Qassem rejected Israeli demands for Hamas to leave Gaza, calling them part of a "psychological war." He stressed that Hamas would not accept Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's demand that the group disarm and its leaders be expelled from Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, Israel's public broadcaster reported that Netanyahu had officially decided to begin negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire deal and informed the Security Cabinet of his decision.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas and Israel completed the sixth prisoner-for-hostage exchange following days of tense negotiations that threatened to undo the precarious ceasefire.

In the exchange, Hamas released three more Israeli hostages held in Gaza, while Israeli authorities freed 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, effective since January 19 and spanning six weeks, 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be released in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians. So far, 19 Israeli hostages, along with five Thais, have been released from Gaza, while Israeli authorities have released over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel and Hamas were supposed to begin talks on the second phase in early February. Hamas said in a statement on February 4 that it had started discussions with international mediators, whereas a spokesman for Netanyahu said on social media platform X that Israel had not yet begun negotiations on the second phase.

The second phase of the agreement is supposed to focus on the release of the remaining hostages, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian enclave, and the implementation of a permanent ceasefire.