Live
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
Just In
Iceland volcano erupts again
A volacano in the southwest Iceland erupted on Thursday morning for the second time this year, media reports said.
Reykjavik: A volacano in the southwest Iceland erupted on Thursday morning for the second time this year, media reports said.
The eruption began at 6 am local time, northeast of Sylingarfell mountain. Magma intrusion north of the town of Grindavik began half an hour earlier following an earthquake, national broadcaster RUV reported.
The location is close to the eruption that started on December 18, 2023. The fissure is 3 km long, with the lava flowing to the west. There is no immediate threat to Grindavik, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa and one of Iceland's most popular attractions, was evacuated this morning when the eruption started, reports said.
Helga Arnadottir, director of sales, operations, and services at the Blue Lagoon, told local media that the guests had been transferred to hotels in nearby towns Keflavik and Reykjavik.
According to media reports, the Blue Lagoon will be closed on Thursday.
On November 10, 2023, authorities ordered the evacuation of Grindavik, though Icelandic experts told RUV there was no immediate threat to the fishing town.