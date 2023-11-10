Live
IDF kills top Hamas commanders in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced that its troopers have killed several senior Hamas commanders in Gaza who participated in the October 7 massacre.
The military said the commanders -- Ahmad Musa and Amr Alhandi -- were part of the militant group elite Nukhba forces.
While Musa was a Nukhba company commander, Alhandi served as a platoon commander.
Both of them were holed up in the Jabaliya region, the IDF added.
The military also informed that the operations were carried out following intelligence information provided to the soldiers by the Shin Bet Security agency.
According to the IDF, Musa was one of the Hamas commanders who led the assault on the Zikim base, the nearby Kibbutz, and another army post in the area on October 7.
The army also announced the killing of Muhammed Kahlout, head of the Hamas's snipper array in the northern Gaza brigade.
But it did not provide any further details on the militant.
Meanwhile, the IDF's 252 battalion killed 19 Hamas terrorists who were planning to attack the military.
The IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) have claimed that the Nukhba forces were involved in the October 7 massacre and mayhem in southern Israel.
The Israel military launched its ground offensive in Gaza on October 27.
This week, the forces entered Gaza City amid intensified operations.
Since commencing the ground assault, the IDF has lost 34 of its soldiers in the fierce fighting.