ink pact to shore up def, tech ties

Colombo: PM Narendra Modi was given a ceremonial welcome in Colombo, the first such honour to a foreign leader. President Dissanayake also honoured him with the Mitra Vibhushana, Sri Lanka’s highest civilian honour.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday underlined that his government “will not permit its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India as well as towards regional stability.” He was speaking after holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Colombo. Dissanayake honoured PM Modi with Mitra Vibhushana, the highest civilian award given by Sri Lanka to a foreign head of state.

PM Modi said, “We believe that our security interests are similar. The security of both countries is interlinked and dependent on each other. I am grateful to President Dissanayake for his sensitivity towards India’s interests. We welcome the important agreements concluded in defence cooperation. We also agreed to work together on the Colombo Security Conclave and security cooperation in the Indian Ocean.”

The two sides signed a defence cooperation agreement, along with pacts on power, health, digital technology, and a special assistance package for the eastern provinces of Sri Lanka.

About ethnic Tamil minorities, PM Modi said, “We also discussed “reconstruction and reconciliation” in Sri Lanka.

“President Dissanayake told me about his inclusive approach. We hope that the Sri Lankan government will fulfil the aspirations of the Tamils. And will fulfil its commitment to the full implementation of the Constitution in Sri Lanka, and to hold Provincial Council Elections,” he added.

Dissanayake said, “We are on a journey towards change, and this is to have a country with economic progress, social equality and justice, and any citizen of the country should have a path towards prosperity in this backdrop. So as historical friends and neighbours, we should work together to develop a prosperous future for our countries and the peoples.”

On the issue of fishermen, PM Modi said, “We agreed that we should move forward with a humanitarian approach in this matter. We also emphasised on the immediate release of fishermen and the return of their boats.”

In this context, Dissanayake sought a ban on fishing by bottom trawlers and sought Modi’s intervention, “…recognizing the irreparable ecological damage caused by bottom trawling, which is a banned practice in both countries…required measures (are) to be taken to stop this practice.”

Mentioning that this was his fourth visit to Sri Lanka, PM Modi said, “…my last visit happened in 2019 during a sensitive time. At that time, I had this belief that Sri Lanka will rise and rise stronger. I appreciate the patience and courage of the people of Sri Lanka. Today, I am happy to see Sri Lanka on a path of progress again. It makes me feel proud that we have stood with Sri Lanka like a true neighbour. Be it the terrorist attack of 2019, the Covid pandemic or the recent financial crisis, we have always stood up with the people of Sri Lanka.”

Dissanayake said he conveyed to the PM that India’s assistance and continuing solidarity to Sri Lanka in times of need are deeply cherished.

The two sides inked an important agreement on developing Trincomalee as an energy hub. They also virtually inaugurated the Sampur solar power project. “The Sampur Solar Power Plant will help in Sri Lanka’s energy security. All the people of Sri Lanka will benefit from the agreements signed for building a multi-product pipeline and developing Trincomalee as an energy hub,” Modi said.

The grid inter-connectivity agreement between the two countries will open up options for Sri Lanka to export electricity, he added. PM Modi said Sri Lanka has a “special place” in India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’. “In the last four months since President Dissanayake’s visit to India, our cooperation has progressed significantly,” he said.

The Modi-Dissanayake talks were held a day after the Prime Minister arrived in the Sri Lankan capital after concluding his trip to Bangkok where he attended a summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).