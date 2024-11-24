IS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Afghanistan

The extremist militant group Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province that killed 10 people, local media Tolo News TV reported Sunday.

According to the report, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Afghan caretaker government, said that the Afghan caretaker government had engaged in combat against the IS.

At least 10 citizens were killed by gunmen in Nahrin district, Baghlan province on Thursday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan caretaker government, which downplays the IS group as a serious threat, has vowed to crack down on armed opponents across the Central Asian country.