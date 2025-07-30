India along with America and U.S. on Wednesday (July 30 2025) celebrated their first space cooperation by launching the successful launch of the Geosynchronous satellite launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket which put the earth NISAR satellite in orbit, jointly created by two space agencies in an exact orbit.

India’s NASA ISRO NISAR launch (GSLV F-16) carried NISAR, a joint satellite mission with NASA and successfully launched it into the desired Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO) at an altitude of approximately 745 km after about 19 minutes of flight.

GSLV-F16 launch update:

NISAR satellite success injected NISAR into the designated orbit," ISRO said.

It is the NISAR satellite will be scanning across the Earth to provide weather-related night and daytime data over a 12-day period and allow for a broad array of applications. The Indian Space Mission 2025 is to provide data for observing land and ice deformation, tracking of the Earth’s terrestrial ecosystems, as well as to learn about the oceanic regions of particular interest to the scientific community of India and the U.S.

The Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday (July 30 2025) saluted India's success in launching the GSLV F16 rocket that carried the the first radar satellite with dual band NISAR which he described as an "game changer" in the precise handling of natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.

Following the launch following the launch, the NISAR mission launch 2025 was announced by Mr. Singh said, "Congratulations India!

" The GSLV- F16 NISAR satellite is suitable to successfully and precisely fit the NASA ISRO Synthetic orifice Radar( NISAR) satellite that weighs 2,393 kg into its asked spacecraft's route" declared the Dr. V. Narayanan is the current Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairperson of ISRO.u8m;[-cf

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle( GSLV- F 16) successfully launches NASA- ISRO Synthetic orifice Radar( NISAR) satellite into a 743- km sun-coetaneous route on Wednesday( July 30, 2025).