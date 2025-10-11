U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathan Hill decided on Thursday the matter of Jonathan Rinderknecht will stay detained in the wake of concerns about his Mental Health Concerns and credibility to appear before a judge for any future hearings in California.

According to federal investigators Rinderknecht, who lived in an area known as the Pacific Palisades area at the time - allegedly Arson Suspect a small fire around New Year's Day. The flame reportedly spread in the ground for several days before it rekindled one week later, and tearing across Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood that is famous for its celebrity residents.

The fire claimed the lives of 12 in hillsides in Pacific Palisades and Malibu. It was the second among two massive fires that broke out on January 7, with more than 30 people dead and destroying more than 17,000 houses and structures throughout Los Angeles County.

In a Federal court, in Orlando the The Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Lyons claimed that Rinderknecht was a flight risk due to his family's ties to France as well as his proficiency in French.

In the red uniform of a jail and shackles, the inmate appeared alert while Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) special agent Thomas Harrison testified about the family's increasing concern over his actions.

Harrison said in court that Rinderknecht was a resident of his brother-in-law's and sister-in law's house located in Brevard County, Florida, approximately five months prior to the move. The family has since moved out of the home and began an eviction process, stating that they were concerned for their security.

Police officers were summoned to the house doubly in the last month. In one incident, Rinderknecht reportedly argued with his family and hovered to burn down the house. In another instance, his father who was visiting from France - became concerned after Rinderknecht claimed to be carrying guns and stated that he'd use it in self-defense.