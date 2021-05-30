Maldives President to appoint delegates to monitor Covid situation

Male, May 30: Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih will appoint delegates to monitor and coordinate his country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, state media reported.

State-owned PSM News reported on Saturday that President Solih will appoint delegates to each of the country's atolls, to whom local councils and Covid-19 task forces can report to and request assistance.

According to the Ministry of Health, regional delegates will be selected from the country's existing cadre of state ministers and deputy ministers, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Maldives is currently witnessed a third wave of the pandemic, with daily Covid-19 cases averaging above 1,000 for the past month.

The Maldives has recorded a total of 61,844 cases, with 155 deaths.

The number of active cases stood at 245,818, including 252 who have been hospitalised for treatment.