Live
- GST 2.0 comes as booster shot for Uttarakhand economy
- Chiranjeevi Celebrates Diwali with Nagarjuna, Venkatesh & Nayanthara
- Kerala HC seeks probe into larger conspiracy in Sabarimala gold theft case
- Indian Stock Market Muhurat Trading Today – Diwali 2025 Session
- Google’s October 2025 Update Brings Smarter Wallet, Enhanced Security and Play Store Upgrades
- Pant to lead India 'A' in four-day matches against South Africa 'A"
- Zubeen Garg death case: Assam SIT to meet Singapore Police for details of singer's last moments
- Police Commemoration Day: Telangana Police Tribute & CM Revanth Reddy Honors Martyrs
- AIADMK's Udayakumar flays Stalin govt over losing Google AI hub to Andhra Pradesh
- AWS Outage Today: Major Websites Down, Services Restored
'May India-Israel partnership continue to flourish': PM Modi thanks Netanyahu for Diwali greetings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, for the Diwali greetings and hoped that the strategic partnership between the two nations continues to flourish in the years to come.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, for the Diwali greetings and hoped that the strategic partnership between the two nations continues to flourish in the years to come.
PM Modi also extended heartfelt wishes to Netanyahu on his birthday, wishing him good health and success.
"Thank you, my dear friend, for your warm Diwali greetings. I also extend my heartiest wishes on your birthday. Wishing you good health and success. May India-Israel Strategic Partnership continue to flourish in the years to come," PM Modi posted on X.
PM Modi's statement comes after Netanyahu extended greetings to people of India on the occasion of Diwali. He wished that Diwali brings hope, peace and prosperity for India.
In a post on X, Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "PM Netanyahu: Wishing my friend Narendra Modi and the people of India a very Happy Diwali! May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace and prosperity to your great nation. Israel and India stand together. Partners in innovation, friendship, defence and a brighter future."
On Monday, Israel Embassy in India wished people of India on Diwali. In the video shared on X, Israeli Embassy officials went for Diwali shopping and were seen buying flowers and lamps. The officials also made rangoli in the embassy.
"This Diwali, our diplomats went Diya and Decor shopping! May our homes be filled with love and light, today and everyday! Happy Diwali," the Israeli Embassy stated in a post on X.
Replying to the post, Israel Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir stated that he had an amazing time celebrating Diwali, which included delicious food and sweets, dance and laughter.
"Had an amazing time celebrating #Diwali last week. It was a joy to reconnect with dear friends, make new ones, and experience the warmth and spirit of this beautiful celebration. From delicious sweets and incredible food, to vibrant lights, energetic dance, and endless laughter, every moment was a celebration of friendship and unity. Thank you, India, for sharing your light with us. Shubh Diwali!" Nir posted.