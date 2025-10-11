Live
Britney Gard 46 whom was missing in the last week, after an fire broke out in her house, was discovered alive in nearby woodlands According to authorities in the area.
Authorities of officials from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Gard was found about 7:15 p.m. in the evening of Wednesday evening, roughly 2.5 miles to her home. Gard had made a call for help after being unintentionally lost within the Hall Woods Nature Preserve in Putnam County, Indiana. Responders were able reach her fast after she made the call.
Gard was reported Indiana Missing Person on September 30. Missing since Sept. 30, she was brought to the closest sanitarium for evaluation. Her current condition has not been released to the public, and they're still trying to determine why she was set up in the forestland.
The house fire, which officers said was" suspicious," was in the Gard's home before in the day. They've not indicated they're looking for any suspects at this time. They also verified that there is not any trouble to the general public. The disquisition continues to be active as authorities work to corroborate the details and Woods Rescue.
According to Gard's family members, the last time she spoke to her was in the evening of September 30. Her brother-in-law Kenny Bowen, told NBC News that Gard called her 13-year-old daughter, who was living with her father - and said she would be there the next day for an athletic event. After Gard didn't show up her family came upset and informed her of her exposure.
From the time she went missing until her return on Wednesday, no bone was suitable to communicate with her. Gard's family members have expressed a sense of satisfaction at the fact that she was set up in peace, but numerous concerns about the fire as well as Gard's exposure are still unanswered.