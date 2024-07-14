Live
- 5th T20I: Mukesh, Riyan come in as Zimbabwe win toss and elect to bowl first against India
- One dead, two missing in floods in Philippines
- Markets at uncomfortable levels – Book profits
- Amid row, Assam's Tinsukia promises to reinstall Mahatma statue
- Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha Visits Injured Constable at Seven Hills Hospital
- Congress Appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha
- Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Reopened After 46 Years
- PM Modi Condemns Assassination Attempt on Former US President Donald Trump
- DJ Abhay Deol spins the console at Kolkata gig: ‘A place ain’t lit till the people ain’t dancin’
- Manipur: CRPF trooper killed, 3 cops injured after militants ambush joint patrol party
Just In
One dead, two missing in floods in Philippines
At least one person died and two others were missing after floods hit parts of the southern Philippines over the weekend, a government agency monitoring disasters said on Sunday.
Manila: At least one person died and two others were missing after floods hit parts of the southern Philippines over the weekend, a government agency monitoring disasters said on Sunday.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that the lone fatality was due to drowning, reported in Davao Occidental province on Friday.
The two missing people were reportedly swept away by a strong current while crossing a river in Bukidnon province, reported Xinhua news agency.
The agency said the flooding affected nearly 39,000 people in four regions. Around 10,000 displaced villagers of the affected population have stayed in evacuation centres while waiting for the flood to subside.
The agency recorded at least eight landslides triggered by incessant rains in the Davao region and Zamboanga Peninsula.
The floods have damaged at least 47 houses in two regions, 40 roads, and two bridges in four regions of the Southeast Asian country.