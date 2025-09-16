Live
Ozone Layer Healing 2024: WMO Report Shows Smaller Ozone Hole and Global Recovery
Highlights
The WMO report confirms the ozone layer is healing, with the 2024 ozone hole smaller than recent years. Thanks to the Vienna Convention and Montreal Protocol, experts predict full recovery by 2040 worldwide, 2045 in the Arctic, and 2066 in Antarctica.
The ozone layer is a shield around the Earth. It blocks most of the Sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. A new WMO report says the ozone hole in 2024 was smaller than in recent years. This shows that the ozone layer is slowly healing.
This recovery is because of international cooperation. The Vienna Convention (1985) and the Montreal Protocol (1987) banned harmful sprays and gases that were damaging the ozone. These steps have helped the ozone layer recover.
In 2024, the Antarctic ozone hole appeared later than usual and was smaller. Scientists see this as a strong sign of healing. Experts predict the ozone will return to normal by 2040 worldwide, 2045 in the Arctic, and 2066 in Antarctica.
Benefits of Protecting the Ozone Layer
- Lowers the risk of skin cancer
- Prevents eye damage
- Saves crops
- Supports climate action
- Creates a healthier planet
