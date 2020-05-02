Pakistan speaker Asad Qaiser tests positive

Karachi: Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has become the latest top politician to be tested positive for the coronavirus on a day when authorities announced a record 990 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Ministry of National Health Services on Friday said that 24 people have died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 385. A record 990 new infections were reported during the period, taking the country's tally to 16,817, it said. Qaiser is the second high-profile politician and a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to be infected with the virus. Earlier, Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail tested positive for the deadly disease.