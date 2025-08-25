Live
Pentagon bars Ukraine's use of US missiles against Russia
Washington: The Pentagon has been quietly blocking Ukraine from using US-made long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to strike targets inside Russia, limiting Kyiv’s ability to employ these weapons in its defence against Moscow’s invasion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing US officials. The news came as US President Donald Trump has grown more frustrated publicly over the three-year-old war and his inability to secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
After his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a subsequent meeting with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky failed to produce observable progress, Trump said that he was again considering slapping Russia with economic sanctions or, alternatively, walking away from the peace process.