Live
- Tollywood Actor Bishnu Adhikari Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud, Loses Rs. 45 Lakh
- CM Revanth Reddy Urges Immediate Financial Aid for Flood-Affected Telangana
- CM Revanth Reddy Aims to Transform Hyderabad into a Clean City Like Indore
- Conman arrested for exploiting women
- Fire Safety Personnel Demonstrated Humanity by Saving a Life
- Health Department Conducts Awareness Seminar on Suicide Prevention and Seasonal Diseases for Students
- BRS Leaders Arrested in Gadwal district, in Protest Against Attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy's Residence
- Grand Freshers' Day Celebration at Boys Junior College
- Telangana Government Committed to Farmers' Welfare: Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao
- Excise Police Seized Large Quantity of Black Jaggery
Just In
Pilot killed in light plane crash in southeast Australia
Highlights
One person died in a light plane crash in the southeastern Australian state of Victoria on Friday, police said.
Sydney: One person died in a light plane crash in the southeastern Australian state of Victoria on Friday, police said.
Victoria Police said that a man died when a light aircraft crashed on private property in Redesdale, a small town approximately 100 kilometers northwest of Melbourne, at about 12:30 p.m. local time.
In a statement, Victoria Police said that the man, who has not been formally identified, died at the scene of the crash, Xinhua news agency reported.
The pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft.
Local resident Ashley Scott told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he called emergency services after hearing a loud explosion and drove to the crash site where he saw the aircraft engulfed in flames.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS