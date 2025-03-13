Putin Orders Swift Defeat of Ukraine Forces Before Ceasefire Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin, clad in military attire, directed forces to eliminate Ukrainian resistance in western Russia, signaling Moscow's control over the battlefield ahead of ceasefire discussions with the United States.

Russia's territorial gains and U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a negotiated end to the three-year conflict have heightened concerns in Kyiv over potential strategic setbacks despite Western support.

On Thursday, Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin. Russian officials confirmed that U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz provided details on a ceasefire proposal the previous day, with Moscow expressing readiness for dialogue.

Trump stated at the White House on Wednesday that he hoped Russia would agree to a 30-day ceasefire plan supported by Ukraine.

Hours later, the Kremlin released footage of Putin, dressed in a green camouflage uniform, visiting Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces are reportedly losing ground after a rapid Russian offensive.

"Our immediate objective is to neutralize enemy forces in the Kursk region," Putin declared. He also emphasized the need to establish a security buffer along Russia's border but did not reference the ceasefire proposal.

The war, which began with Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, has resulted in significant casualties, mass displacement, and widespread destruction, marking the most severe confrontation between Moscow and the West in decades.

Ukraine's August incursion into Kursk, aimed at drawing Russian troops away from eastern Ukraine and gaining leverage in negotiations, marked the most significant assault on Russian soil since World War II.

Currently, Ukrainian forces control less than 200 square kilometers in Kursk, down from 1,300 square kilometers at the peak of their offensive last summer, according to Russian military reports.

Putin is scheduled to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow on Thursday, followed by a joint press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

On Tuesday, the U.S. agreed to resume arms shipments and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after Kyiv signaled its willingness to engage in ceasefire discussions at a Saudi-hosted conference.

"It's now up to Russia," Trump stated on Wednesday, emphasizing the need to halt the conflict. "If Russia stops, a full ceasefire is in place, and war will not resume."

Two senior Russian sources indicated that Putin seeks assurances before committing to a ceasefire. Another Moscow insider suggested that while Putin may agree to a truce, he will push for specific post-ceasefire conditions.

Beyond the immediate ceasefire, Russia has submitted a list of demands to the U.S. regarding the war's resolution and future relations with Washington, sources familiar with the matter revealed.

The Kremlin, while declining to comment on the specifics, dismissed media reports as containing misinformation.

In June, Putin outlined his terms for peace, requiring Ukraine to renounce NATO aspirations and withdraw from four regions Moscow claims, covering nearly 20 per cent of Ukraine's territory.

Russian forces continue to advance in Kursk. On Thursday, the Defense Ministry reported the capture of the town of Sudzha. Ukraine had previously stated that combat in the area was ongoing but did not immediately respond to Russia's latest claims.

Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov stated that Ukraine's plan to use Kursk as leverage in negotiations had failed. He added that Russia had retaken 24 settlements and 259 square kilometers in the past five days, capturing over 400 Ukrainian troops.