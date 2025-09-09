Live
- CM, BJP chief avail 50% traffic fine discount, clear pending violations
- ICMR team to visit Turakapalem today
- Rain has damaged crops on 5.2 lakh hectares: CM
- Permissions for market as per procedure: GMC
- BWSSB survey to detect illegal connections
- AISF opposes PPP model for medical colleges
- Detailed reports on urea distribution sought
- Astronaut Shukla to motivate students in ISRO-led interaction
- MoU inked for soft-skill training of journalists as CSR activity
- 50-kg polythene removed from cow’s stomach
‘RIGHT IDEA’: Zelensky backs Trump tariffs on India
Highlights
Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has backed US President Donald Trump's tariffs on trading partners who have trade ties with Russia,...
Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has backed US President Donald Trump's tariffs on trading partners who have trade ties with Russia, including India, calling the action a "right idea".
Talking to American broadcaster ABC, Zelensky labelled Moscow's energy trade as Russian President Vladimir Putin's weapon against Ukraine, and said the exports need to be stopped.
Next Story