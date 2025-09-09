  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

‘RIGHT IDEA’: Zelensky backs Trump tariffs on India

‘RIGHT IDEA’: Zelensky backs Trump tariffs on India
x
Highlights

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has backed US President Donald Trump's tariffs on trading partners who have trade ties with Russia,...

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has backed US President Donald Trump's tariffs on trading partners who have trade ties with Russia, including India, calling the action a "right idea".

Talking to American broadcaster ABC, Zelensky labelled Moscow's energy trade as Russian President Vladimir Putin's weapon against Ukraine, and said the exports need to be stopped.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick