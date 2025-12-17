Rise in Pakistani migrants at European borders outcome of system that produces despair at home: Report

Dublin: The rise in Pakistani migrants at European borders is the inevitable outcome of a system that produces despair at home and criminal profit abroad, a report cited on Wednesday. It highlighted that Europe is currently facing a three-fold crisis - from migration, that is straining its borders and asylum systems; a humanitarian crisis born from escalating persecution and violence in Pakistan; and, a criminal crisis caused by transnational smuggling networks.

"The rise in Pakistani migrants at Europe’s borders is not coincidental; it is the inevitable outcome of a system that produces despair at home and criminal profit abroad. In this environment, Europe is not merely a bystander but the final recipient of a crisis that begins elsewhere and ultimately destabilizes the continent," Greek lawyer, journalist and professional writer, Dimitra Staikou wrote in an opinion piece for EU Reporter.

Citing Frontex estimates, the report detailed that Pakistanis consistently represent 5–6 per cent of all the people trying to enter the EU irregularly. While this percentage may appear small, it becomes meaningful when combined with high visa rejection rates, increasing persecution in Pakistan, and the activities of smuggling networks that have turned Europe into their safest and most profitable endpoint.

On the basis of total crossings along the main migration routes, an estimated 1300–1700 Pakistanis entered Europe in September 2025, 1600–2100 in October and 900–1300 in November. Around 3800-5100 Pakistanis entered the EU irregularly during the autumn months — reinforcing Pakistan’s position as one of the most persistent sources of migratory pressure.

"The scale and structure of this pressure becomes clearer when examining the smuggling networks exploiting Pakistan’s vulnerable populations. Investigations by The Telegraph into two of Pakistan’s most notorious traffickers — Usman Ali and Master Uzair — reveal the extent and impunity of a criminal system stretching from Pakistan to North Africa and into Europe. Usman Ali, despite being internationally wanted, was found living freely in Italy, allegedly running businesses and housing migrants.

"He is accused of orchestrating the deadly January 2025 shipwreck between Mauritania and Spain, where 80 people were tortured and most murdered for ransom, with only 22 surviving after 12 days of terror at sea. That such an individual can operate inside the EU underscores not only the power of these networks but also the severe gaps in Europe’s enforcement mechanisms," the EU Reporter opinion piece mentioned.

The case of Master Uzair, once the poorest man in his village demonstrates how local legitimacy can be weaponised to build sophisticated trafficking empires. Uzair is related to the 2023 Adriana shipwreck, which killed more than 600 people, half of them Pakistanis. His disappearance despite international investigation demonstrates how deeply rooted and highly adaptive these networks are, according to the report.

"Yet no matter how formidable these networks are, they are not the root of the crisis. At its core, irregular migration from Pakistan is driven by systemic human rights violations — persecution, political instability, and the collapse of the rule of law. Pakistan’s Christian communities are experiencing one of the darkest periods in recent history: attacks have risen by over 60 per cent, more than 35 new blasphemy cases were filed in 2025, over 250 individuals remain imprisoned without due legal process, 26 churches and Christian neighbourhoods have been attacked, and there are documented incidents of torture, such as the arrest and abuse of a 49-year-old blind Christian detainee. Impunity exceeds 90 per cent. Under such conditions, escape — even through criminal networks — becomes a matter of survival," wrote Dimitra Staikou.

"For the Hazara Shia community, the situation is even more harrowing. The year 2025 is marked by bombings, targeted killings and disappearances in Balochistan, where extremist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and ISKP openly describe Shiites as 'apostates.' Reports by UNHCR and Human Rights Watch document numerous disappearances, while families live in a climate of constant fear. Thousands of Hazaras flee the country, relying on the same smuggling networks that channel migrants into Europe," she added.



