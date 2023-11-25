Live
- ‘KCPD’ song from ‘Atharva’ will impress audience
- ‘Women leading’: Big B chronicles Bollywood’s evolution
- No toilets even in schools for girls in Haryana: Hooda
- Actor Naresh receives huge honours and postings
- Second batch swap: 14 Israeli hostages to be freed today in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners
- Death risk from coal particulate pollution double than PM2.5 from other sources
- Tunnel rescue ops: Auger blades stuck in rubble, plasma cutter being brought from Hyd
- Lorry overturns in AOB: Five dead
- Punjab Police SP suspended over PM Modi's security breach in 2022
- LB Nagar Congress candidate Madhu Yashki Goud attends BC association
Second batch swap: 14 Israeli hostages to be freed today in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners
Tel Aviv: Israeli authorities on Saturday said 14 hostages held captive by Hamas will be released in exchange of 42 Palestinian prisoners as part of ongoing swap on the second day of the four day ceasefire, the media reported.
On Friday, 24hostages, including 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and one Filipino national, were released while Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners.
As part of the agreement between Israel and the Hamas, three prisoners are to be released for each Israeli freed, The Times of Israel reported.
The October 7 Hamas attack in Israel killed 1,200 people, and about 240 were held hostage.
On the other hand, Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said more than 14,500 people have been killed in Israel's retaliation.
