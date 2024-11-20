Sunita Williams Feasts on Shrimp Cocktails in Space, But Fresh Food is Major Struggle

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, currently on an extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), have been treated to some unexpectedly luxurious meals, such as shrimp cocktails and pizza. However, their diet faces challenges due to the limited availability of fresh food, requiring careful management to ensure they receive the necessary nutrition.

While astronauts now have a more varied menu—featuring cereal, powdered milk, roast chicken, and even shrimp cocktails—fresh fruits and vegetables are in short supply.

Since it can take up to three months for fresh produce to reach the ISS, astronauts rely heavily on freeze-dried and packaged foods to meet their vitamin needs.

Each astronaut consumes around 1.7 kg of food per day, all carefully designed to meet their specific nutritional requirements. However, all food must be reheated once it arrives on the station, making the luxury of fresh salads and crunchy vegetables a distant dream.

One of the most innovative aspects of life on the ISS is recycling waste. NASA astronauts turn their urine and sweat into drinkable water to stay hydrated during their mission.

Recently, there have been rumors about Sunita Williams' health, particularly concerning weight loss.

She addressed these rumors in a video, assuring everyone that she is in good health. She explained that any changes in her weight are due to fluid shifts in space. She even joked that her thighs and buttocks had actually gotten "a little bit bigger."

NASA is still working on solutions to meet astronauts' food needs, but providing fresh food in space remains a challenge. Until the next fresh food supply arrives, Williams and Wilmore will have enough calories to keep them going, but they will continue to manage without fresh fruits and vegetables.