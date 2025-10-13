Live
Taylor Swift Unveils New Eras Tour Docuseries: The End of an Era and The Final Show
Pop superstar announces new Disney+ projects days after dropping her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Taylor Swift is ringing in the week with some major announcements on Good Morning America!
On Monday, Oct. 13, it was announced that the 35-year-old “Opalite” singer was releasing two new Disney+ projects related to Taylor Swift Eras Tour docuseries. The first, titled End of an Era Taylor Swift, is a six-part docuseries that will “chronicle the development, impact and inner-workings that created the phenomenon that was The Eras Tour,” according to a press release.
“This intimate portrait of Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world features never-before-seen footage from the road, as well as performances from the stadium shows,” reads the release. The initial two episodes of the music docuseries 2025 premiere at Disney+ on Dec. 12. Then, two brand new episodes will be released each week.
On Dec. 12, Swift will also release Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Final Show. The special is a live recording of Swift’s last show on The Eras Tour, which was held on Dec. 8, 2024, at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada. The filmed concert will feature clips of the pop singer performing music from her album The Tortured Poets Department.
The era was not included in her first concert film for Taylor Swift Netflix series, as the album had not been released at the time of that recording. “She’s at it again. Taylor Swift breaking records again with the largest album debut of all time with over 4 million units sold. And tomorrow morning on @GMA, we have a huge new exclusive announcement on Taylor.
So what’s next? Find out on GMA,” the morning show teased on Sunday, Oct. 12 in a video shared to X. Her big announcement comes just days after she unleashed her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3. She paired the album with an exclusive experience in AMC movie theaters dubbed The Official Release Party of a Showgirl