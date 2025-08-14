Trump was holding a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders on Wednesday via video conference. During the conference, Trump, Zelenskyy and the European leaders all made clear that any peace negotiations must be “serious” and not come at the expense of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, who spoke to Trump before the Donald Trump Ukraine war warning, had also accused Putin of “bluffing” about his support for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

When asked what actions the United States might take if the conflict in Ukraine does not come to a resolution, Trump said he was not going to make a public announcement about potential consequences. “I don’t have to say,” Trump said when asked if he was planning to implement new sanctions on Russia.

European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, German lawmaker Friedrich Merz, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also met with Trump and Zelenskyy during the video conference to reiterate that any new peace agreement must include the interests of Ukraine and must not involve any territorial concessions from Ukraine without their consent.

Trump severe consequences the planned Trump Putin summit next week as a “feeling-out meeting” to “see where the first meeting goes.” Trump also said that after the summit, he “could always bring President Zelenskyy back with President Putin” for another summit, though only if the Alaska summit with Putin goes “OK.”

Trump’s remarks come after a week of increased diplomatic US Russia tensions to come to a peace deal in Ukraine. European leaders and Zelenskyy have been in touch with Trump about the summit, with Ukrainian and European officials all suggesting that any peace deal in Ukraine would have to be “serious” and not one-sided.

The fact that Zelenskyy is not invited to the summit in Alaska, however, has raised questions about whether Ukraine is being intentionally excluded from diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.