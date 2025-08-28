Trump orders US flags to be flown at half-staff to honour school shooting victims

United States President Donald Trump has directed that all American flags be flown at half-staff at the White House and across all public buildings in the country until sunset on Sunday, August 31, as a mark of respect for the victims of the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota's Minneapolis, where two children were killed and 17 children and adults were injured.

Of those injured, seven remain in critical condition.

"I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 31, 2025," the White House statement read.

Trump also extended the directive globally, ordering that the American flag be flown at half-staff at all US embassies, consular offices, and military facilities abroad.

"I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," the statement added.

The shooting unfolded on Wednesday morning during a mass being held at the Catholic school to mark the first week of the academic year.

The gunman, identified as a man in his early 20s, entered the school armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, and opened fire on the children, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Two children, aged eight and ten, were killed, while 17 others sustained injuries. The shooter later died from self-inflicted wounds, police confirmed.

Reacting to the tragedy earlier, Trump said he was in close touch with law enforcement agencies and praised the swift action of the FBI.

"I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded, and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also expressed grief and urged for stronger action against gun violence.

"All of our kids should be able to go to school or church or anywhere without the fear of gun violence. Don't just say we need thoughts and prayers. These kids were literally in a church praying. Don't just think of them just as someone else's kids. Think of them as your own," Frey said in a message posted on X.