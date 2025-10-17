Trump’s Russian Oil Remark On Modi Sparks 24-Hour Diplomatic Row, India Firmly Denies Claim

Within 24 hours, India issued a strong denial, Russia defended its energy trade with India, and Opposition leaders targeted Modi over the U.S. President’s remarks.

A diplomatic controversy erupted after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would cease purchasing oil from Russia. The statement, made during a White House press briefing, followed weeks of tense trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington amid Trump's steep 50% tariffs on Indian imports.

Trump said Modi had promised to end Russian oil imports, calling it a “big step” and joking that he didn’t want to “destroy” Modi’s political career. His remarks quickly went viral, sparking debate both in India and abroad. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of being “afraid of Trump,” while Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded an official rebuttal from the government.

Hours later, India’s Ministry of External Affairs refuted Trump’s assertion, clarifying that no such conversation had taken place between the two leaders. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India’s energy imports are guided by the need to protect domestic consumer interests, not external pressures.

Meanwhile, Russia defended its oil exports to India, with Ambassador Denis Alipov calling them “beneficial for the Indian economy and the welfare of the Indian people.” The controversy underscored ongoing global scrutiny over India’s energy ties and its delicate diplomatic balance between the U.S. and Russia.