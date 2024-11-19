Ukraine Launches US-Made ATACMS Missiles into Russia for the First Time

In a significant escalation on the 1,000th day of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine has fired US-made ATACMS missiles into Russia’s Bryansk region, marking the first use of these long-range weapons in the conflict. Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the attack early on Tuesday, November 19, local time.

The strike follows a decision by the Biden administration just days earlier, which authorized Ukraine to use the longer-range ATACMS missiles against targets within Russia. While Kyiv has not officially commented on the missile strike, it is clear that Ukraine wasted no time in leveraging this newly granted capability. This is the first instance of the ATACMS missiles being used to target Russian territory, deepening the conflict and demonstrating Ukraine's evolving military strategy.

At 3:25 a.m. local time (7:25 p.m. ET), six ballistic missiles were fired at a military facility in Bryansk. According to Russia's defense ministry, air defenses intercepted five of the missiles, and another missile was damaged. Fragments from the damaged missile fell on a military site, igniting a fire that was later extinguished. No casualties or significant damage were reported.

The ATACMS missile launch comes just two days after President Joe Biden authorized the use of the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) inside Russia, a decision that had been under consideration for months. US officials were divided over whether the decision would escalate the war, but it has now opened a new phase in Ukraine’s defense efforts. The approval coincides with heightened tensions as Russia continues its missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, aiming to weaken Ukraine’s power grid ahead of winter.

This development is part of a broader shift in Ukraine's military capabilities. While the country has been using domestically produced drones for deep strikes into Russia for some time, the use of ATACMS marks a step up in its offensive operations. The ATACMS missiles, which are launched from the same High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) platforms that have already been used by Ukraine, have a longer range, enabling strikes further into Russian territory. *ATACMS vs HIMARS* has been a topic of much debate, with both systems providing Ukraine with significant firepower, though ATACMS offers a broader range and more precision for targeting distant locations within Russia.

The timing of this missile strike is significant. On the frontlines, Russian forces continue their aggressive operations in eastern Ukraine, and thousands of North Korean troops have reportedly been deployed to Russia’s Kursk region. This shift adds an extra layer of complexity to the war, which has now seen the involvement of an Asian military in a European conflict. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called the deployment of North Korean forces a "major escalation."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the approval of the ATACMS missiles by updating Russia’s nuclear doctrine. The revision suggests that Moscow will consider any aggression involving a nuclear power as a "joint attack on Russia," a clear signal of escalating tensions following the missile strike.