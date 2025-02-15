US approves extradition of 26/11 terror attack accused

Washington: The United States has agreed to extradite Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. The decision was announced by US President Donald Trump during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington.

Trump confirmed that Rana would be handed over to Indian authorities. Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, had exhausted all legal appeals in the US. Indian officials are now working on the final steps of his transfer.

The decision was made public during a press conference at the White House following Trump’s meeting with Modi. Trump called Rana "one of the very evil people" involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and confirmed that he would soon be sent back to India to "face justice."