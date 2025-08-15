  • Menu
US warns of more tariffs on India

Washington/New Delhi: Unites States has warned of increasing secondary tariffs against India depending upon the outcome of the Alaska meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Friday. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in an interview with Bloomberg TV, said the decision would depend on the outcome of the Alaska meeting. "We've put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see, If things don't go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up," Bessent said.

'It looks like he may be ready to negotiate and we put secondary tariffs on India, on the Indians, for buying Russian oil. And I could see if things don't go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up,' he said.

