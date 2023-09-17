Live
- Himachal to establish single 'energy trading desk'
- Sonia Gandhi announces Six Guarantees in Telangana public meeting
- Forest Department employee trampled to death by wild elephant in Maharashtra
- BRS leader Kavitha welcomes CWC resolution on women’s quota bill
- Pakistan: Qazi Faez Isa sworn in as new Chief Justice
- Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1701 crore to DoT for spectrum auction instalment
- MP CM Chouhan inaugurates ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana’
- National Motorcycle Drag Racing: Mohammed Arfath emerges fastest; Fazil, Shaik emerge on top
- Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj stars with deadly six-fer as India bowl out Sri Lanka for paltry 50
- Delhi L-G visits Dwarka to check development related works
WHO chief pushes China for ‘full access’ to determine COVID’s origins
The chief of the World Health Organization urged Beijing to offer more information on the origins of COVID-19 and is ready to send a second team to probe the matter, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. "We're pressing China to give full access, and we are asking countries to raise it during their bilateral meetings — to urge Beijing to co-operate," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the newspaper.
The virus was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, with many suspecting it spread in a live animal market before fanning out around the world and killing nearly 7 million people.