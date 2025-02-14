Live
- CS condemns rumours on bird flu, reviews situation with collectors
- Govt to restore Tirumala tourism package
- Celebrate Love Today with a Delicious Valentine’s Dinner!
- Pulwama attack anniversary: Coming generations will never forget their sacrifice, says PM Modi
- Botcha demands timelines for implementing welfare schemes
- Exploring Online Exam Proctoring Services for Global Institutions
- India will take back illegal migrants, crack down on traffickers, says PM Modi
- Bird Flu: Centre dispatches teams to assess impact in state
- Induction of third 25T Bollard Pull tug Ashva
- Odisha govt to use organic rice in Mahaprasad at Puri Jagannath temple
Just In
Will withdraw bid for OpenAI if ChatGPT maker remains nonprofit: Musk
Elon Musk says he will abandon his USD 97.4 billion offer to buy the nonprofit behind OpenAI if the ChatGPT maker drops its plan to convert into a for-profit company.
Washington: Elon Musk says he will abandon his USD 97.4 billion offer to buy the nonprofit behind OpenAI if the ChatGPT maker drops its plan to convert into a for-profit company. “If OpenAI, Inc's Board is prepared to preserve the charity's mission and stipulate to take the for sale' sign off its assets by halting its conversion, Musk will withdraw the bid,” lawyers for the billionaire said in a filing to a California court on Wednesday.
“Otherwise, the charity must be compensated by what an arms-length buyer will pay for its assets.” Musk and a group of investors made their offer earlier this week, in the latest twist to a dispute with the artificial intelligence company that he helped found a decade ago. OpenAI is controlled by a nonprofit board bound to its original mission of safely building better-than-human AI for public benefit. Now a fast-growing business, it unveiled plans last year to formally change its corporate structure.