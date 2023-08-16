World leaders for'privileged' partnership with India

Live
Moscow/Washington: Russian President Vladimir Putin, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined their "special", "privileged" and "strategic" partnership with New Delhi as they wished India on its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. In a message of greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Independence Day, President Putin said he is confident that the two nations will continue to boost fruitful bilateral cooperation in all areas through joint efforts, as well as constructive partnership in resolving pressing issues on the regional and global agenda.
