  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

1 killed, 4 injured in transformer explosion in Patna court

1 killed, 4 injured in transformer explosion in Patna court
x
Highlights

One person was killed while four others sustained burn injuries after a transformer exploded inside Patna Civil Court on Wednesday.

Patna: One person was killed while four others sustained burn injuries after a transformer exploded inside Patna Civil Court on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Devendra Prasad, a lawyer at Patna Civil Court.

Patna Police has confirmed the death of the lawyer.

The other four injured are also lawyers. They were busy in the court proceedings when the electric transformer, after the short circuit, exploded.

The injured have been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Their conditions is said to be critical.

Following the incident, the lawyers staged a protest against the district administration.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X