1 killed, 4 injured in transformer explosion in Patna court
Highlights
One person was killed while four others sustained burn injuries after a transformer exploded inside Patna Civil Court on Wednesday.
Patna: One person was killed while four others sustained burn injuries after a transformer exploded inside Patna Civil Court on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Devendra Prasad, a lawyer at Patna Civil Court.
Patna Police has confirmed the death of the lawyer.
The other four injured are also lawyers. They were busy in the court proceedings when the electric transformer, after the short circuit, exploded.
The injured have been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Their conditions is said to be critical.
Following the incident, the lawyers staged a protest against the district administration.
