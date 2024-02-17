  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

10 killed, 3 injured in explosion in TN firecracker factory

10 killed, 3 injured in explosion in TN firecracker factory
x
Highlights

Ten workers were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at a private fireworks factory unit in Kundayiruppu near Sattur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Chennai: Ten workers were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at a private fireworks factory unit in Kundayiruppu near Sattur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh for each of the deceased families and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

The blast, which took place at the Winner Fireworks unit has completely destroyed five buildings on the premises.

Police said that nine people were brought dead while one was declared dead on arrival at the Sivakasi government hospital.

The dead were identified as S. Ramesh (28), A. Karuppasamy( 23), Rambika (30), M. Muthu(28), K. Aberaj (62), T. Murugajothi (48), V.Santharoobi (43), M. Gurusamy (52), Muniyasamy (44), and R. Jeya (34).

Three workers with burn injuries -- who were admitted to the Virudhunagar and Sivakasi government hospitals -- have been identified as S. Sivakumar (29); M. Muthukumar (30); and S. Rengammal (55).

The officials said that the medical condition of the injured is critical.

Rescue and fire service personnel from Vembakottai and Sivakasi rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X