18-yr-old girl stabbed in Delhi, accused held
New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a teenage girl in northeast Delhi’s New Mustafabad area, police said on Friday.
A call regarding the alleged incident was received at Dayalpur police station from Mangal Bazar Road on Thursday evening. By the time officers reached the spot, the injured girl (18) had already been taken to GTB Hospital by her family members, a senior police officer said.
The victim is undergoing treatment and her condition is being monitored, he added.
“A case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and an investigation was initiated,” the officer said.
“Based on sustained efforts, the accused was traced and apprehended within hours of the incident. v He confessed to the crime and the weapon used in the offence, a knife, was also recovered from his possession,” the officer added. A forensic team was called to the crime scene to collect evidence. Further investigation into the alleged incident is underway, the officer said.