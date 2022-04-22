2 terrorists killed in Jammu gunfight

Jammu: Two terrorists and one security personnel were killed and four forces men injured in an ongoing gunfight at Sunjwan in Jammu, officials said on Friday.

Senior police officials confirmed that two heavily armed terrorists, who were trapped during the encounter, have been killed.

The gunfight started after an input was recieved about the presence of terrorists in Sunjwan. As the security forces zeroed in at the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that trigerred the encounter.

Pertinently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jammu on April 24.