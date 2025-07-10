A toxic trigger: How plastics may be fuelling cancer

Bhubaneswar: In today’s fast-paced world, plastics have become a part of our daily lives. From water bottles to baby feeding bottles, from food containers to grocery packaging -- plastic is everywhere. But hidden inside this convenience is a serious health threat that few are aware of -- Bisphenol A (BPA).

What is BPA and Why Should You Care?

Bisphenol A, commonly known as BPA, is a chemical used in the production of certain types of plastic and resins. It is found in plastic water bottles and food containers, linings of canned foods and beverages, baby feeding bottles, thermal paper receipts, packaging materials, even some medical and dental devices.

Why is BPA a concern? Because it behaves like estrogen — a hormone in our body — and disrupts the normal functioning of our endocrine (hormone) system. For this reason, BPA is called an “endocrine disruptor”.

How Does BPA Affect Our Health?

Scientific studies have shown that BPA exposure may lead to a variety of health problems, including hormone-related cancers like breast and prostate cancer, infertility in both men and women, early puberty in girls, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, thyroid issues, brain and behaviour problems in children

Even tiny amounts of BPA, when accumulated over time, can pose serious risks to our long-term health, especially for babies, children and pregnant women. Out of all these, the major concern is rising incidence of female breast cancer. As per recent statistics, it tops the chart of all cancers for women in India and in Odisha the threat is nothing less than ominous.

The link between BPA and female breast cancer

Since breast cancer tops the chart among females in India, the causative factors need to be discussed from plastics point of view. Even if there are many factors that are made responsible, no single factor can be pinned as the primary cause rather it is a complex interplay of factors that lead to continuously elevated estrogen level in the blood.

Between 1990 and 2016, the age-standardised incidence rate of breast cancer among Indian women increased by approximately 39.1 per cent. This rise was observed across all States. In Mumbai, data from the Population-Based Cancer Registry indicated a significant increase in breast cancer incidence among older women (aged 50-74 years) from 1976 to 2005, with an estimated annual percentage change (EAPC) of 1.6 per cent. Younger women (aged 25-49 years) also saw a notable rise, with an EAPC of 1.0 per cent.

If we go by observation of plastic use and rise in female breast cancer incidence, roughly the timeline coincides too. Per capita plastic consumption rose from around 1 kg in the 1970s to approximately 13.6 kg by 2018, and further to about 15 kg by 2023. Plastic use has increased to almost 20 to 30-fold since 1970s due to urbanisation, industrialisation and industrial growth.

How You Can Protect Yourself and Your Family:

• Stop reusing plastic water bottles, especially if they are scratched or old.

• Never pour hot liquids into polythene bags. Use stainless steel or glass instead.

• Don’t microwave food in regular plastic containers. Use BPA-free labelled containers only.

• Check labels on baby bottles and switch to BPA-free alternatives, preferably steel or glass ones.

• Avoid bottled water stored in sunlight, like those left in vehicles.

• Prefer fresh food over canned food to reduce BPA exposure.